Fireman responded to accident scene in Monier and witnessed his mother passed away

(SNO) – Fireman Jeremiah Sidoine was in a meeting at work on Wednesday, July 25, when a report came in at the station between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. of a motor vehicle accident in Monier, Gros Islet.

He was told that the victim could be his mother.

Jeremiah told St. Lucia News Online (SNO) in an interview on Thursday that he accompanied his colleagues on the ambulance to the scene. And then he got the sad news from his wife, who was also work, that the victim is his mother, Sandra Sidoine, 65.

According to Jeremiah, moments before a two-door pickup van ran off the road into his mother’s yard, she was sweeping outside the gate, by the road. He said she got hit by the vehicle just after she closed the gate and was about to walk up the steps to her house. At the time the vehicle struck, he said his mother was having a conversation with a neighbour who saw everything “in real time” from the balcony.

The van struck his mother in the back. She also sustained serious head injuries.

Jeremiah said he was in the ambulance with his mother, assisting in whatever way he and the crew could, to keep her alive. He said his mother was conscious and he tried to talk to her, and comfort her.

He said his mother, who complained of body pains, particularly in the back, passed away shortly after arriving at hospital. He said he noticed when her pupils got dilated — everything, until the last moment.

Asking how he is coping with the tragedy, Jeremiah, who is the third of four children but only son for his mother, said he is being strong, even stronger than his father who was in town doing some transactions when the accident occurred. He said his father is taking it very hard, as well as other members of the family.

He also noted that his one-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter were at their grandmother’s house when the accident occurred. They too witnessed the aftermath of the tragedy.

Jeremiah said the pickup was driving up a hill when it lost control, ran off the road, and smashed into his mother’s yard.

Reports are that the driver’s tire blew but Jeremiah said the police investigators are preparing to carry out a thorough inspection of the vehicle to determine if it indeed developed mechanical problems prior to the accident.

Based on the results of this investigation, the lawmen will determine if charges will be filed against the driver or not.

Jeremiah said based on reports the driver of the pickup along with his only passenger, sustained no injuries.

The driver has been released from custody pending further investigations.