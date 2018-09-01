UPDATED: Teen shot and killed in Desrameaux, Gros Islet; another in critical condition

(SNO) — One of two teenagers who sustained gunshot wounds in Desrameaux, Gros Islet on Saturday afternoon (Sept. 1) has succumbed to his injuries, according to sources.
The deceased has been identified as Rohan Louison, who is about 13 or 14 years old, of Desrameaux.
The other victim, Kallis Benjamin, who is about 19 years old and also a resident of Desrameaux, is currently in critical condition at hospital.
The shooting occurred around 5 p.m.
Louison reportedly sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the back of his neck, while Benjamin sustained a gunshot wound to his back.
One individual has been arrested.
Gros Islet and Castries fire personnel responded to the incident at 5:06 p.m. and transported the two victims to Victoria Hospital via ambulance.
Louison was pronounced dead on arrival, while Benjamin was admitted in critical condition.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.
More details to follow on this developing story
i as a mother cant stomach that one 13 yrs come on man what could he have possibly done that was so wrong for him to lose his life in such manner i know our children are no saints but pls ppl lets put down the weapons n love each other i beg cause i cant imagine losing a loved one in such manner. not even my kid n the pain is unbearable
Wahhh Dem men kill de ...yute innocently Jah chooops Selassie
Who said the government cannot stop crime! THEY can it’s call revisiting the laws and fixing and implementing more crucial punishments to those bastards who continue to harm and hurt petiole of the country! This is a sad story. I grieve with the families!! Wow!!
The country was well created by the MASTER AND CREATOR it is the people living in it that deserve to enter the red sea. Where is Moses and his stick? No government can stop crime . The people need to change how they treat each other and what we entertain from our citizens. Not sure of the circumstances RIP young man.
Omg and they were shot from behind so it had to intentionally
.
Mercy Lord that's a child. What is our country coming to with all this killings. RIP my boy. Prayers going out to the family😭