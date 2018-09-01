UPDATED: Teen shot and killed in Desrameaux, Gros Islet; another in critical condition

(SNO) — One of two teenagers who sustained gunshot wounds in Desrameaux, Gros Islet on Saturday afternoon (Sept. 1) has succumbed to his injuries, according to sources.

The deceased has been identified as Rohan Louison, who is about 13 or 14 years old, of Desrameaux.

The other victim, Kallis Benjamin, who is about 19 years old and also a resident of Desrameaux, is currently in critical condition at hospital.

The shooting occurred around 5 p.m.

Louison reportedly sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the back of his neck, while Benjamin sustained a gunshot wound to his back.

One individual has been arrested.

Gros Islet and Castries fire personnel responded to the incident at 5:06 p.m. and transported the two victims to Victoria Hospital via ambulance.

Louison was pronounced dead on arrival, while Benjamin was admitted in critical condition.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.

More details to follow on this developing story