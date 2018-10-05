BREAKING NEWS: Man dies in Dennery accident

(SNO) — Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident which occurred earlier tonight (Friday, Oct. 5) in Dennery.

A police official told St. Lucia News Online that the deceased is a young male from Augier, Vieux Fort who was the driver and lone occupant of a motor car that careened off the road, overturned, and ended up in a ditch, after 8 p.m.

According to the official, the driver appeared to have been “getting out of Grande Ravine”, likely heading home to Augier, Vieux Fort, when he lost control of the car.

The victim was pronounced dead at the Dennery Hospital, the official said.

