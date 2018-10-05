Don't Miss
ST. LUCIA NEWS ONLINE IS NOW ON INSTAGRAM! FOLLOW US FOR THE LATEST NEWS IN SAINT LUCIA AND AROUND THE WORLD.

BREAKING NEWS: Man dies in Dennery accident

By SNO Staff
October 5, 2018
Share95
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

(SNO) — Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident which occurred earlier tonight (Friday, Oct. 5) in Dennery.

A police official told St. Lucia News Online that the deceased is a young male from Augier, Vieux Fort who was the driver and lone occupant of a motor car that careened off the road, overturned, and ended up in a ditch, after 8 p.m.

According to the official, the driver appeared to have been “getting out of Grande Ravine”, likely heading home to Augier, Vieux Fort, when he lost control of the car.

The victim was pronounced dead at the Dennery Hospital, the official said.

More details soon.

(6)(15)
Copyright 2018 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.