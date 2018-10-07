For Jeffa: Vieux Fort South does it again!

(SNO) — Vieux Fort South made history by becoming the first team to win the Blackheart football title three years in a row.

Vieux Fort South beat Laborie 4-1 at the Philip Marcellin Grounds in Vieux Fort.

Players and supporters of the champions have attributed the three-peat victory to the team’s manager Jeffa Bellas who died on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, shortly after giving birth to a baby girl in the U.S. The baby survived.

Jeffa, who worked at St Jude’s Hospital, was also secretary for the Vieux-Fort South Veterans Football Club, vice president of the Vieux-Fort South Football League, and manager of the Vieux-Fort South Under 15 Female Football Team.

