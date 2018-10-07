Don't Miss
ST. LUCIA NEWS ONLINE IS NOW ON INSTAGRAM! FOLLOW US FOR THE LATEST NEWS IN SAINT LUCIA AND AROUND THE WORLD.

For Jeffa: Vieux Fort South does it again!

By Terry Finisterre
October 7, 2018
Share14
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

(SNO) — Vieux Fort South made history by becoming the first team to win the Blackheart football title three years in a row.

Vieux Fort South beat Laborie 4-1 at the Philip Marcellin Grounds in Vieux Fort.

Players and supporters of the champions have attributed the three-peat victory to the team’s manager Jeffa Bellas who died on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, shortly after giving birth to a baby girl in the U.S. The baby survived.

Jeffa, who worked at St Jude’s Hospital, was also secretary for the Vieux-Fort South Veterans Football Club, vice president of the Vieux-Fort South Football League, and manager of the Vieux-Fort South Under 15 Female Football Team.

More details soon

(5)(0)
Copyright 2018 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.