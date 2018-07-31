VIDEO: Violent clash between Saint Lucian and Grenadian footballers at WISG

(SNO) – A video has surfaced of a violent situation that erupted between players in the final football match between Saint Lucia and Grenada on the morning of Sunday, July 29, 2018 during the Windward Islands Schools’ Games (WISG).

The fight broke out in the 80th minute after Saint Lucia was awarded a free kick.

Referee Andrew Philip reportedly handed out five red cards as a result, with Saint Lucia losing three players, and Grenada losing two.

The match was reportedly abandoned with three minutes left into injury time with Grenada 2-1 up.

In a Facebook post, renowned Grenadian sports journalist, Michael Bascombe commented on the incident: “The logical question asked and also in a brief chat with former President of the Grenada Football Association, Ashley ‘Ram’ Folkes, is what action/sanction/punishment would be appropriate for the perpetrators? As he puts it…most of the players may not be in that competition again and banning them would be an exercise in futility as well as denying them school time would be counter productive. An intelligent discussion!”

The Games ended on Sunday in Vieux Fort, Saint Lucia with Grenada capturing the overall championships after being victorious in athletics, basketball and football.

The hosts ended joint second with St. Vincent and the Grenadines.