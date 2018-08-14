Don't Miss
Video: 4 sent to hospital after two-vehicle smash-up in Castries

By SNO Staff
August 14, 2018
(SNO) – Four escaped serious injuries, and even death, during a two-vehicle motor collision at the intersection of Brazil Street and Bridge Street, Castries on Sunday, August 12, according to officials.

Reports are that a car caught on fire after colliding with a sports utility vehicle (SUV) at about 5:46 a.m.

Firemen were summoned to the scene and they were able to extinguish the blaze very quickly.

The four occupants of the car were transported by ambulance to Victoria Hospital with minor injuries.

There were no information regarding the occupant/s of the SUV.

