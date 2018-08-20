Don't Miss
UPDATED: Two dead in Carielle shooting

By SNO Staff
August 20, 2018
Miguel Charlery (left) and Barry Leonce

(SNO) – Police have identified the deceased persons in Monday afternoon’s shooting in Carielle, Castries as Miguel Charlery and Barry Leonce.

One of the individuals died on the scene while the other died at hospital.

At least two other people were injured in the shooting and have been hospitalised.

Emergency services responded to the incident at 4:30 p.m.

The circumstance surrounding the shooting was not immediately available.

Three homicides have been committed in the past 24 hours.

On Sunday evening, Stephen Francis, also known as ‘Face’, was gunned down in Wilton’s Yard, Castries.

A total of 21 homicides have been recorded so far this year.

