Vehicle stolen at Pigeon Island event

A blue Toyota Cami motor vehicle, registration # PE8961, was stolen at the Live N Colour event on Pigeon Island between Saturday night, July 28 and Sunday morning, July 29.
The vehicle’s right headlight is broken, it’s front number plate is also broken but recognisable, and the vehicle is tinted with the roof paint fading.
If you have any info please call 715-9589
I hope that this vehicle is recovered ASAP. We need to put an end to this lawlessness. Bring the person ride back !
Amen
When are the Police in St Lucia going to make some headway on all these vehicle thefts in 2018. I am starting to believe it's the same guys doing this.
Those bastards in St Lucia now bringing first world criminal practices and expertise home while damn corrupt politicians forming the fool in Parliament and government.