Don't Miss
St. Lucia News Online, the #1 online newspaper in Saint Lucia, connect with over 400,000 unique visitors

Vehicle stolen at Pigeon Island event

July 29, 2018
Share4
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share
4 Shares

A Toyota Cami

A blue Toyota Cami motor vehicle, registration # PE8961, was stolen at the Live N Colour event on Pigeon Island between Saturday night, July 28 and Sunday morning, July 29.

The vehicle’s right headlight is broken, it’s front number plate is also broken but recognisable, and the vehicle is tinted with the roof paint fading.

If you have any info please call 715-9589

(3)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

4 comments

  2. Anonymous
    July 29, 2018 at 11:45 AM

    I hope that this vehicle is recovered ASAP. We need to put an end to this lawlessness. Bring the person ride back !

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  3. Advertisement
  4. rosa
    July 29, 2018 at 11:30 AM

    Amen

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  5. Advertisement
  6. Christie
    July 29, 2018 at 11:17 AM

    When are the Police in St Lucia going to make some headway on all these vehicle thefts in 2018. I am starting to believe it's the same guys doing this.

    (2)(0)
    Reply
  7. Advertisement
  8. Gp
    July 29, 2018 at 11:09 AM

    Those bastards in St Lucia now bringing first world criminal practices and expertise home while damn corrupt politicians forming the fool in Parliament and government.

    (0)(1)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.