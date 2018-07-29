Vehicle stolen at Pigeon Island event

Pin +1 Share 4 Shares

A blue Toyota Cami motor vehicle, registration # PE8961, was stolen at the Live N Colour event on Pigeon Island between Saturday night, July 28 and Sunday morning, July 29.

The vehicle’s right headlight is broken, it’s front number plate is also broken but recognisable, and the vehicle is tinted with the roof paint fading.

If you have any info please call 715-9589