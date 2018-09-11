Soon Belle Vue people will need trucks for transportation (letter)

Dear Editor: I am a young and rather open-minded student with the aspirations of becoming one of the best physiotherapists ever. At one point, I was proud to say that I’m from the “culturally-rich, eventful, class, and vibrant community of Belle Vue”. But now, I’m just from “Belle Vue”. Why? Where have the adjectives gone?

If you ask me, all of those adjectives left with the missing pieces of the road from Belle Vue to Zabo. This bad ‘half of the road’ doesn’t only affect the transportation system, as it also affects the community, and its health and development.

No need to rush; well emergency or not, that’s one thing you CANNOT do in Belle Vue (rush). So, sit back and hear me out as I vent to my notepad on the longest bus ride home, from Vieux Fort to Belle Vue.

First of all, what has happened to Jounen Kwéyol in Belle Vue? We all must agree that there is no better Jounen Kwéyol than Jounen Kwéyol in the ‘cultural capital’ of Saint Lucia, Belle Vue. However, this time around, persons may get lost in a few potholes on their way. Hence, Belle Vue can’t host Jounen Kwéyol.

Secondly, do you think it is a good idea to close the Health and Wellness Centre in a community with such a bad road, that it adds an hour to a 15-minute bus ride? Anyone being rushed to the hospital would have more harm done after these vicious trenches. Either that, or some rough shakes and head bangs on the window would be the perfect remedy.

By the way, I wasn’t joking when I said a bus ride from Belle Vue to Vieux Fort is 1 hour and 15 minutes. Yes, a bus ride to Castries. Either you’re late for work, or you’re extremely late for work. After having such treacherous road conditions, it is awfully difficult to rely on the public bus system.

Well, you really can’t blame them sometimes; why rush to go damage your vehicle’s suspension? In this ‘hard guava season’, these Belle Vue road users have to find monies to patronise these stores and garages for parts a lot more frequently. Sadly, it’s not only bus drivers. Needless, to mention motor car owners. Sooner or later, the people from Belle Vue will need trucks.

I am tired. Sometimes I wanna close my eyes for a good nap, but I remember how many times the old man before me has banged his head on the glass. Sometimes I just hate going to Belle Vue, but I remember I live there.

Oh… and I’m still not home yet. Please, help me.

– Concerned resident