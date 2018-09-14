Saint Lucians express surprise that schools reopened today despite weather conditions (+videos & photos)

(SNO) — Some Saint Lucians have expressed their dissatisfaction on social media that schools were officially re-opened today, Friday, September 14 when there is so much rainfall.

The Ministry of Education, acting on advice from weather officials, ordered all schools closed on Thursday, Sept. 13 due to the passage of a weakening Tropical Isaac in the Lesser Antilles.

Though the storm did not directly pose any threat to Saint Lucia, weather officials said the island was expected to receive heavy rainfall associated with the passage of the system nearby.

However, some parents opined on social media that the conditions were ideal for school on Thursday. They said it was “dry” or “mostly sunny” that day, compared to today (Friday) where moderate to heavy rains have caused flooding in a number of communities across the island.

“Why couldn’t school be postponed today,” a source at Sir Arthur Lewis Community College (SALCC) told St. Lucia News Online (SNO), “so many little kids will be desolate in that rain.”

The source added that at the college, some teachers and students are “stranded” due to the inclement weather. While there were classes, the source said some students have decided to go home.

“Hope it goes well soon,” the source added. (Below a brief video at SALCC today)

A parent told SNO: “What is up with all that rain and my child is at school? They did not see the rain was coming? SMH.”

Our newsroom has received reports of rough seas, particularly in Soufriere, and flooding in parts of Anse La Raye, and Castries. A tree temporarily blocked a road in the Barre de L’isle area, after it fell and missed hitting a motor vehicle by metres.

In a press release today (Sept. 14), the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) said despite the passage of the storm, which did not hit Saint Lucia directly and has weakened into a “tropical depression”, the Lesser Antilles, including Saint Lucia, is expected to experience cloudiness and showers during the next 24 hours.

The release states: “Saint Lucia was spared the effects of heavy rainfall associated with Tropical Storm Isaac which was expected to produce 50mm to 100mm on the island from September 12-14, 2018.

“The centre of Isaac passed between Martinique and Dominica with maximum sustained winds of about 45 mph and that the system has now weakened into a tropical depression and convection associated with Isaac diminished considerably. Isaac is expected to dissipate within the next few days.

“The cloud system associated with Isaac remains poorly organized and Saint Lucia fell between the rain bands of Isaac, hence the island has thus far not received the expected rainfall. However, cloudiness and showers trailing Tropical Depression Isaac will continue to affect the Lesser Antilles including Saint Lucia during the next 24 hours.

“Residents especially those in flood and landslide prone areas are to be vigilant; and small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution due to locally rough seas.”







