UPDATED: Saint Lucian killed in Martinique road accident (videos and photos added)

(SNO) — A Saint Lucian has lost his life as a result of a motor vehicle accident in neighbouring Martinique, according to French media reports.

Jimmy St Val, who had celebrated his 25th birthday on August 31, died after his motorcycle collided head-on with a taxi at the entrance of Roches Carrées district in Lamentin, according to Martinique 1ere.

St. Val reportedly died during his transfer to the hospital in Fort-de-France on Tuesday night (Sept. 4).

Reports are that the taxi was being driven by a 55-year-old woman who has been in shock since the tragedy.

According to Martinique 1ere, St. Val, who was employed in a postal sorting centre, was not wearing a helmet.

“The mother and sister of the victim, alerted, came on the spot. They were traumatized by the scene of the accident. With discomfort, they were comforted and taken care of by rescuers,” the report states, after being translated from French to English.

The Saint Lucian’s death brings to 18 the number of persons killed on the road in Martinique since the start of 2018.

SEE BELOW, VIDEOS AND PHOTOS RELATED TO THE INCIDENT



