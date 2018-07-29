Prime Minister Allen Chastanet pays tribute to the late Arsene James: “We have lost a compassionate, kind and devoted soul”

(SNO) – Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has paid tribute to former Opposition Leader and former Parliamentary Representative for Micoud South, Arsene James, who passed away in Martinique on Sunday, July 29, after a prolonged illness, at the age of 73.

It was Chastanet who successfully contested the Micoud South seat in the 2016 General Elections after James decided not to contest the seat shortly before the elections.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Chastanet said “we have lost a compassionate, kind and devoted soul”.

Here is the entire post: “We are immensely saddened by the news of the passing of stalwart member and former parliamentary representative for Micoud South, Mr. Arsene James. At this very difficult time our thoughts and prayers are with his family.

“Born October 30, 1944, Mr. Arsene Vigil James was a servant of his community and Saint Lucia. He was an exemplary and distinguished local educator having had years of service as a teacher and principal. Mr. James went on to oversee the development of education in Saint Lucia when he served as Minister of Education from 2006 to 2011. Mr. James also previously served as Leader of the Opposition in 2003. He was a loyal member of the United Workers Party and continued to play a leading role in the development of the Micoud community.

In 2017, Mr. Arsene James was awarded the Saint Lucia Cross as part of our 38th Independence Awards.

We send our deepest condolences to all his family, his friends, to the people of Micoud, members of the United Workers Party and the People of Saint Lucia. We have lost a compassionate, kind and devoted soul. May he rest in perfect peace.”