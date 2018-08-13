Pensioner claims his “penis is dead” but jailed for life for raping 10-y-o girl

(INEWS GUYANA) – Several weeks after being found guilty on two counts of sexually penetrating a 10-year-old girl on May 30 and June 2, 2014, at a West Coast Demerara village, Abdool Jamil, a 67-year- old pensioner, is likely to spend the rest of his life in jail, after he was given two life imprisonment sentences.

Sexual Offences Court Judge Priya Sewnarine Beharry said on Monday that the offender must serve at least 45 years before he is eligible for parole.

Justice Beharry noted today that a strong signal needs to be sent to society which could prevent others from doing similar acts.

Jamil has seven GCE’s to his name and was a community activist, the court heard.

However, Jamil told the judge that never raped the child – lamenting several times that his “penis is dead” (impotent).

Justice Beharry, however, found him unremorseful.

According to the facts of the case, the child’s mother travelled to attend a funeral in Linden and had left her young child in the care of a female relative.

Jamil, however, dishonestly informed this female relative that the child’s mother had instructed that the child be left in his care and it was then that he raped the child on two separate occasions.

The child says she can’t concentrate or perform well in school.

Jamil was represented by attorney Clyde Forde while State Counsel Lisa Cave prosecuted the case.