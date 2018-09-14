NEMO: Saint Lucia will continue to be affected by cloudiness and showers trailing TD Isaac during next 24 hours

(PRESS RELEASE) – Saint Lucia was spared the effects of heavy rainfall associated with Tropical Storm Isaac which was expected to produce 50 mm – 100 mm on the island from September 12 – 14, 2018.

The centre of Isaac passed between Martinique and Dominica with maximum sustained winds of about 45 mph. The system has now weakened into a Tropical Depression and convection associated with Isaac diminished considerably. Isaac is expected to dissipate within the next few days.

The cloud system associated with Isaac remains poorly organized and Saint Lucia fell between the rain bands of Isaac, hence the island has thus far not received the expected rainfall. However, cloudiness and showers trailing Tropical Depression Isaac will continue to affect the Lesser Antilles including Saint Lucia during the next 24 hours.

Residents especially those in flood and landslide prone areas are to be vigilant; and small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution due to locally rough seas.

For additional information, please contact NEMO via telephone number (758) 452-3802/468-2126 or email at [email protected] You may also visit our website at www.nemo.gov.lc or Facebook Page: saintluciaNEMO.