Invest Saint Lucia hires Roderick Cherry

(PRESS RELEASE) – Invest Saint Lucia (ISL) announces the appointment of Mr. Roderick Cherry as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Cherry brings to the post over twenty years of management and marketing experience having served in previous roles with the National Insurance Property Development & Management Company (NIPRO) and the St. Lucia National Conservation Fund. He also held the position of Senior Manager for Marketing at East Caribbean Financial Holdings (ECFH).

Referencing his most recent tenure at the St. Lucia Hotel and Tourism Association (SLHTA), Cherry remarked that he is looking forward to working with the team to ensure that ISL continues its trajectory to becoming one of the world’s leading Investment Promotion Agencies.

“While one of my first priorities will be to focus more strategically on promoting Saint Lucia externally, I strongly endorse the notion that we should actively promote investment opportunities locally. We have to make a more concerted effort to attract local and regional investors,” he emphasized.

Cherry underscored the importance of accountability and gave the assurance that ISL will be more consistent as it relates to disseminating information to the public via the media.

“The information flow to the public is vital to their understanding of what we do and how they can benefit from our interventions,” he stressed.

“These are exciting times for us. We have the opportunity to get the country moving in the right direction; not only to deliver on investments but to inform the policy makers of how we can all contribute to improving our ‘ease of doing business’ rankings and create a more enabling environment for both local and foreign investors.

“It is my intention to play a major role in the development of my country, and given my experience and qualifications, I believe I can get things done with the help of the dedicated team at Invest Saint Lucia.”

Cherry, who holds an MBA in Strategic Management, currently serves as Chairman of the Saint Lucia National Conservation Fund.

Offering the Board’s congratulations to the new CEO, Chairman Pinkley Francis expressed his profound gratitude towards Cherry for assuming the role, adding that his wealth of leadership experience can only augur well for the growth of the agency directly. He noted that Cherry’s expertise at targeted marketing will most certainly assist the team in its promotion efforts to attract sustainable investments that will advance Saint Lucia’s socio-economic development.