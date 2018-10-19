Hummingbird Beach project moving ahead after financial difficulties

Share This On:

(SNO) — The Hummingbird Beach Enhancement project in Soufriere, which commenced in January 2018, and was expected to be completed within three months, is now behind schedule due to financial difficulties.

However, according to the senior project officer at the Soufriere Regional Development Foundation (SRDF), Malcolm Mathurin, the project is expected to be completed by next month.

“The project is 98% complete…. We had some delays due to financial difficulties,” Mathurin told St. Lucia News Online, adding that work on the project has recommenced with haste.

“There is a slow and high season. During the slow season things are a bit slow… However, we have recommenced the project and expects it to be completed between the middle and ending of November,” he added.

The project, which cost an estimated EC$2.5 million, seeks to enhance the tourism product in Soufriere and create economic activities for the area. It will comprise a beach bar, restaurants, concessions booths, rent-a-shack, beach chairs and umbrellas, and a stage and gazebo for events, such as weddings and concerts, among other amenities.

“Everything which a family expects to enjoy at a beach will be found there…. The place will be very attractive.” Mathurin said.

He said the public appreciates the work that is taking place on the project, and has already begun applying for booths.

Currently, the SRDF is undertaking several other projects in the community, one of which is the renovation of the Soufriere Police Station.

The Soufriere Regional Development Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation, is mandated to undertake social, economic, cultural and other sustainable development in Soufriere.