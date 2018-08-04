Guyana shooting: Hotel owner kills driver

(INEWS GUYANA) – A 30-year-old driver was in the wee hours of Saturday morning gunned down by hotelier following a series of events that reportedly started with an altercation between the driver and his girlfriend.

Based on information received, the driver identified as Jason De Florimonte of Fifth Avenue Subryanville, Kitty, Georgetown was around 01:45h parked at a the Tourist Villa Hotel and Bar located at Lot 95 Fifth Avenue Subryanville where he had the misunderstanding with his 24-year-old girlfriend.

INews understands that at this point a handyman attached to the hotel confronted the couple following the commotion, which reportedly lead to the driver confronting the handyman.

The driver then give chase behind the handyman who reportedly ran into the hotel.

This publication was informed that at this point the proprietor of the hotel, who was said to be a licenced firearm holder, opened fire on the driver, reportedly shooting him four times in his right side chest, which resulted in his subsequent death.

The police were summoned and the hotelier was arrested and placed into custody, while the body of De Florimonte was taken to the Georgetown Hospital and is currently awaiting a postmortem examination.

Investigations are currently ongoing.