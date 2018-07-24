Don't Miss
VIDEO: Speaker asks Guy Joseph to withdraw statement or leave, the minister chooses to leave

By SNO Staff
July 24, 2018
Joseph (left) and Speaker Daniel

(SNO) – Drama reigned in a part of the sitting of the House of Assembly on Tuesday, July 24, 2018 after a government minister opted to leave the proceedings instead of obeying the Speaker of the House.

That minister was Castries South East representative Guy Joseph, who is also the Minister for Economic Development, Housing, Urban Renewal, Transport and Civil Aviation.

He was asked by Speaker of the House Andy Daniel to withdraw a statement he made earlier, while members were trading talks surrounding certain points on immigration being delivered by Prime Minister Allen Chastanet.

Joseph refused to withdraw the statement, and was even heard asking “what statement?” like a few other members on the government side.

Daniel insisted, asking that Joseph withdraw his statement or leave the House. Joseph chose the latter, saying: “I sitting there and talking and you telling me about withdrawing statement.”

Castries South representative and member of the main Opposition Saint Lucia Labour Party, Dr. Ernest Hilaire, was also asked by the Speaker to withdraw his statement.

Dr. Hilaire complied without hesitation.

Below is a video of the drama that unfolded.

19 comments

  1. Smh
    July 24, 2018 at 6:13 PM

    They need to expel Guy from the church Satanist Guy shame on u

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  2. Pppp
    July 24, 2018 at 6:10 PM

    For a man that is so deep in a church Guy has no heart u are not a man of Christ Guy. U are a hypocrite u need to make a choice the church or politics smh with the kind of things that man doing and saying

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  3. Sunshine
    July 24, 2018 at 6:10 PM

    Shut you'll mouth. Guy damn right. He is the prime minister. This guy run things

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  4. John
    July 24, 2018 at 6:03 PM

    He just start crying

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  5. ...
    July 24, 2018 at 5:41 PM

    Smh.dis guy eh

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  6. Vv
    July 24, 2018 at 5:40 PM

    Guy is has no manners and continues to be disrespectful and out of order. He is a poor example for a Christian and a minister of government. He is a bully, a thug a POS with a pig attitude. That's what we have come to.in St Lucia....having that thing in the honourable house? Shame on us.

    (1)(0)
    Reply
  7. Anonymous
    July 24, 2018 at 5:35 PM

    He has become too big for his breeches. He is stupid, insolent and think he is bigger than even the PM. A class less Christian and two bit politician.

    (1)(0)
    Reply
  8. 7hills
    July 24, 2018 at 5:33 PM

    Guy stand for what you believe in

    (0)(5)
    Reply
  9. Truth 7hills
    July 24, 2018 at 5:31 PM

    Guy stand for what you believe in my brother

    (0)(6)
    Reply
  10. lol
    July 24, 2018 at 5:31 PM

    all i seeing is guy teeth lol

    (2)(0)
    Reply
  11. Lincoln
    July 24, 2018 at 5:30 PM

    One needs discipline and decorum to ensure that issues are discussed, debated and decided in a palamentary democracy. This guy just does not believe in structure. He is a freelancer that just does what he thinks is right and expect people to agree with his view point no matter how wrong he is.
    He seems to forget that he is representing people and not himself. Daddy said stop being so selfish, so he cowers and goes down his rabbit hole to sulk

    (3)(0)
    Reply
  12. Anonymous
    July 24, 2018 at 5:26 PM

    Speaker is wuss need to be fired asap. letting opposition members interrupt Government mps when the speak is absurd this should not be therefore he is weak. Pm fire this weakling.

    (4)(3)
    Reply
  13. Joy
    July 24, 2018 at 5:17 PM

    Guy is a jackass . cannot speak English

    (5)(0)
    Reply
  14. Anit
    July 24, 2018 at 5:10 PM

    He calls himself a Christian but refused to humble. I s this the example he wishes to set for the youth and aspiring politicians

    (6)(0)
    Reply
    • Anonymous
      July 24, 2018 at 5:31 PM

      What Magee you chatting. If I am aspiring to become a politician of all the politicians in st Lucia and the wider Caribbean is thieving banned by US government Guy Joseph I would draw inspiration from ??? You have got to be kidding me. Your self esteem must be really low

      (1)(1)
      Reply
  15. Jaycee
    July 24, 2018 at 5:09 PM

    Salop Guy

    (4)(1)
    Reply
  16. Anit
    July 24, 2018 at 5:06 PM

    He calls himself a Christian, but refused to humble. This is not the example to set for aspiring politicians.

    (4)(0)
    Reply
  17. Ur Pusha
    July 24, 2018 at 4:49 PM

    Guy Joseph is an ass........there i said it.......

    (9)(0)
    Reply

