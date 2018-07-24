VIDEO: Speaker asks Guy Joseph to withdraw statement or leave, the minister chooses to leave

(SNO) – Drama reigned in a part of the sitting of the House of Assembly on Tuesday, July 24, 2018 after a government minister opted to leave the proceedings instead of obeying the Speaker of the House.
That minister was Castries South East representative Guy Joseph, who is also the Minister for Economic Development, Housing, Urban Renewal, Transport and Civil Aviation.
He was asked by Speaker of the House Andy Daniel to withdraw a statement he made earlier, while members were trading talks surrounding certain points on immigration being delivered by Prime Minister Allen Chastanet.
Joseph refused to withdraw the statement, and was even heard asking “what statement?” like a few other members on the government side.
Daniel insisted, asking that Joseph withdraw his statement or leave the House. Joseph chose the latter, saying: “I sitting there and talking and you telling me about withdrawing statement.”
Castries South representative and member of the main Opposition Saint Lucia Labour Party, Dr. Ernest Hilaire, was also asked by the Speaker to withdraw his statement.
Dr. Hilaire complied without hesitation.
Below is a video of the drama that unfolded.
They need to expel Guy from the church Satanist Guy shame on u
For a man that is so deep in a church Guy has no heart u are not a man of Christ Guy. U are a hypocrite u need to make a choice the church or politics smh with the kind of things that man doing and saying
Shut you'll mouth. Guy damn right. He is the prime minister. This guy run things
He just start crying
Smh.dis guy eh
Guy is has no manners and continues to be disrespectful and out of order. He is a poor example for a Christian and a minister of government. He is a bully, a thug a POS with a pig attitude. That's what we have come to.in St Lucia....having that thing in the honourable house? Shame on us.
He has become too big for his breeches. He is stupid, insolent and think he is bigger than even the PM. A class less Christian and two bit politician.
Guy stand for what you believe in
Guy stand for what you believe in my brother
all i seeing is guy teeth lol
One needs discipline and decorum to ensure that issues are discussed, debated and decided in a palamentary democracy. This guy just does not believe in structure. He is a freelancer that just does what he thinks is right and expect people to agree with his view point no matter how wrong he is.
He seems to forget that he is representing people and not himself. Daddy said stop being so selfish, so he cowers and goes down his rabbit hole to sulk
Speaker is wuss need to be fired asap. letting opposition members interrupt Government mps when the speak is absurd this should not be therefore he is weak. Pm fire this weakling.
Guy is a jackass . cannot speak English
Guess you fail grammar classes yourself.
He calls himself a Christian but refused to humble. I s this the example he wishes to set for the youth and aspiring politicians
What Magee you chatting. If I am aspiring to become a politician of all the politicians in st Lucia and the wider Caribbean is thieving banned by US government Guy Joseph I would draw inspiration from ??? You have got to be kidding me. Your self esteem must be really low
Salop Guy
He calls himself a Christian, but refused to humble. This is not the example to set for aspiring politicians.
Guy Joseph is an ass........there i said it.......