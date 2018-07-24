VIDEO: Speaker asks Guy Joseph to withdraw statement or leave, the minister chooses to leave

(SNO) – Drama reigned in a part of the sitting of the House of Assembly on Tuesday, July 24, 2018 after a government minister opted to leave the proceedings instead of obeying the Speaker of the House.

That minister was Castries South East representative Guy Joseph, who is also the Minister for Economic Development, Housing, Urban Renewal, Transport and Civil Aviation.

He was asked by Speaker of the House Andy Daniel to withdraw a statement he made earlier, while members were trading talks surrounding certain points on immigration being delivered by Prime Minister Allen Chastanet.

Joseph refused to withdraw the statement, and was even heard asking “what statement?” like a few other members on the government side.

Daniel insisted, asking that Joseph withdraw his statement or leave the House. Joseph chose the latter, saying: “I sitting there and talking and you telling me about withdrawing statement.”

Castries South representative and member of the main Opposition Saint Lucia Labour Party, Dr. Ernest Hilaire, was also asked by the Speaker to withdraw his statement.

Dr. Hilaire complied without hesitation.

Below is a video of the drama that unfolded.