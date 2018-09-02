Gros Islet Athletics Club pays tribute to slain teen

Pin +1 Share 34 Shares

(SNO) — Rohan Louison, the 13-year-old who was one of the victims of this weekend’s double homicide in Desrameaux, Gros Islet, was an athlete and a member of the Gros Islet Athletics Sports Club.

The club paid tribute to Louison on their Facebook page, four hours after the shooting:

Tonight it is with a very heavy heart that we say Goodbye to one of our very own athlete, RIP Greg Rohan Louision, You were called in today the 1st September 2018 and you had to answer your calling, not what anyone expected and intended but it was your name being called. My Trail blazer and to the questions you ask, the answer is yes, just for you yes. RIP

According to the club’s outdoor team records, Louison clocked personal best times of 9.75 seconds and 1:00.97 in the 60 metres and 300 metres, respectively, in 2015.

Louison, who was preparing to enter form two at the Vide Bouteille Secondary School, was shot in the back of the head and Kallis Benjamin, 19, in the back, during a shooting incident in their community around 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 1.

Both teens were transported to Victoria Hospital where Louison was pronounced dead and Benjamin admitted in critical condition before succumbing later.

One male individual was detained for questioning by the police but he has since been released without charge.

The police is scheduled to host a press briefing on Monday, Sept. 3 at the Crime Management Conference Room starting at 10 a.m. in relation with the double homicide.