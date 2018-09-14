CLOSE CALL: Tree falls in front vehicle in Barre de L’isle area (videos added)

(SNO) — A sports utility vehicle (SUV) was almost struck by a falling tree this morning, Friday, Sept. 14 in the Barre de L’isle area, according to reports.

The tree fell about 9:40 a.m., blocking the entire roadway — and missed hitting vehicles by seconds.

“We were driving when the tree fell directly in front of us,” one of the SUV’s occupants told St. Lucia News Online.

At the time of posting this story, the tree was removed. (See two videos and two photos below)

The island is experiencing moderate to heavy rainfall and motorists are being advised to be cautious and be on the look out for fallen vegetation or landslides.