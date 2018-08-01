BREAKING NEWS: One dead in Gros Islet shooting

(SNO) – One male is dead and two other persons injured during a shooting incident in Gros Islet early Wednesday morning, August 1, 2018, according to a law enforcement source.
The shooting occurred in the town of Gros Islet about 6:50 a.m.
The deceased was reportedly shot by a police officer after he allegedly opened fire in a crowd.
More details soon
Good Job. The shooter and not innocent by standers were killed. Better that way.
Blessings..... Lives saved by denying this punk his.
Im betting that this dude is not from GI and them demon activity call carnival expect di unexpected.
Woooow.
Come on some body, the devil is a liar.
REPENT REPENT AND BE BAPTIST FOR THE REMISSION OF YOUR SINS
Surely there is need for repenting, most especially you Brother Aristide.
When will it stoppppppp...Get those guns out!!! 4the gun trade needs to be dealt with
What was the accused doing? Up to no good ?
He shot someone & shot at the police officers
Did you not read the article, geez...all the other comments is like you guys never read the article, the police did the shooting, the guy opened fire in a crowd.
Read