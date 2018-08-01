BREAKING NEWS: One dead in Gros Islet shooting

(SNO) – One male is dead and two other persons injured during a shooting incident in Gros Islet early Wednesday morning, August 1, 2018, according to a law enforcement source.

The shooting occurred in the town of Gros Islet about 6:50 a.m.

The deceased was reportedly shot by a police officer after he allegedly opened fire in a crowd.

More details soon