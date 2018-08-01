Don't Miss
BREAKING NEWS: One dead in Gros Islet shooting

By SNO Staff
August 1, 2018
The deceased in the Gros Islet shooting.

(SNO) – One male is dead and two other persons injured during a shooting incident in Gros Islet early Wednesday morning, August 1, 2018, according to a law enforcement source.

The shooting occurred in the town of Gros Islet about 6:50 a.m.

The deceased was reportedly shot by a police officer after he allegedly opened fire in a crowd.

More details soon

    August 1, 2018 at 8:49 AM

    Good Job. The shooter and not innocent by standers were killed. Better that way.

    August 1, 2018 at 8:40 AM

    Blessings..... Lives saved by denying this punk his.

    August 1, 2018 at 8:29 AM

    Im betting that this dude is not from GI and them demon activity call carnival expect di unexpected.

    August 1, 2018 at 8:09 AM

    Woooow.
    Come on some body, the devil is a liar.
    REPENT REPENT AND BE BAPTIST FOR THE REMISSION OF YOUR SINS

    August 1, 2018 at 7:47 AM

    When will it stoppppppp...Get those guns out!!! 4the gun trade needs to be dealt with

    August 1, 2018 at 7:43 AM

    What was the accused doing? Up to no good ?

