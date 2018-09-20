UPDATED: Man killed in Marchand

SNO — Police are investigating a homicide in Marchand, Castries this morning, September 20, 2018.

Reports are that the body of a man has been discovered in the Marchand market. Police were reportedly summoned to the scene after 6 a.m.

The victim, who has not been officially identified, appears to have been shot in the head, according to reports.

A person at the scene told St. Lucia News Online that the man is a Rastafarian who appears to be about 40. The source said she knows him by the name “Hardy” and he lived in Sydney Lane, Marchand.

Asked if anyone around saw the victim getting shot, the source said: “No, but people said they heard one shot around 4. He was the security at the market. Seems he was asleep because he was covered with a bed sheet.”

According to our records, this is the 28th homicide for the year.

The previous homicides were the fatal shootings on Saturday, September 1 in Desrameaux, Gros Islet of 19-year-old Callis Benjamin and his cousin Rohan Louison, 13.