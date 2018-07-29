BREAKING NEWS: Former Opposition Leader Arsene James has died

Pin +1 Share 12 Shares

(SNO) – Former Opposition Leader and Education Minister with the United Workers Party (UWP) Arsene James has died.

James reportedly passed away at a hospital in Martinique around 3 a.m. on Sunday, July 29 after a prolonged illness.

The UWP paid tribute to James in a Facebook post: “We regret the loss of Hon Arsene James who has departed from this life. Mr. James distinguished himself as a statesman of extraordinary ilk. His life epitomized “service” – as a community leader, teacher, principal, Parliamentarian and Government Minister. Let us pray for his family and friends, that God will comfort them during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace.”

James represented the Micoud South constituency for the UWP and became Opposition Leader when UWP leader Morella Joseph did not win her seat, in the December 2001 elections.

He served as the Minister for Education and Culture under the government of Prime Minister John Compton from 2006 to 2011.

James decided not to contest the 2016 General Elections and his Micoud South seat was eventually represented by party leader Allen Chastanet who went on to be victorious and become the prime minister.