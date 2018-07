Bike vs car: One injured in Rodney Bay accident (photo update)

(SNO) – A young man was injured in a motor vehicle accident in Rodney Bay, Gros Islet Sunday morning, July 29, 2018.

According to reports, Jamie Louisy, 19, of Grass Street was injured as a result of a collision between a motorcycle and a motor car.

The motorcyclist was transported by ambulance to Victoria Hospital in stable condition.

The accident occurred after 8 a.m.