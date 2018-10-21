Flood Watch discontinued for Barbados

Share This On:



The Barbados Meteorological Services has advised that the Flood Watch for the island has been discontinued.

The flood Watch was discontinued with effect from 7 a.m today, Sunday, October, 21.

EARLIER REPORT: Barbados under Flood Watch

(BARBADOS NATION) — The Barbados Meteorological Office has issued a Flood-Watch for Barbados until 12:00 noon Sunday, 21 October, 2018.

The Met office said, a developing trough system in combination with the I.T.C.Z which have been affecting the island over the past two days, are forecast to persist into the week- end.

As a consequence, the cloudy to overcast skies, outbreaks of moderate to heavy showers, periods of rain and occasional gusty winds will continue to affect the island during this time.

Rainfall accumulations of one to two inches (25 – 50 mm) have already been recorded in some parts of the island, over the past two days and further accumulations of at least 3 to 5 inches (75 to 125 mm ) are likely.

Due to the already saturated nature of the soils, any additional rainfall is likely to result in some localized flooding.

Residents in flood-prone areas should remain on the alert and take the necessary precautions.

This Watch may be upgraded to a Warning if conditions warrant.