Adam Sandler pays tribute to late co-star Cameron Boyce

(PAGE SIX) — Adam Sandler posted a heartfelt tribute to late Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce on Sunday following news of the 20-year-old’s death.

“Too young. Too sweet. Too funny,” Sandler, 52, began on Twitter. “Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around. Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world.”

Sandler, who played Boyce’s father in the “Grown Ups” films, also thanked Boyce for “all you gave to us.”

“So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences,” Sander concluded.

A spokesperson for Boyce’s family told ABC News that the “Descendants” star had “passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated.”

In addition to Sandler, Zendaya also shared a few words on her Instagram story Sunday, writing, “Absolutely heartbreaking, my heart goes out to his friends and family.”

“Descendants” director Kenny Ortega also honored Boyce’s memory in an emotional post.

“My Love, Light and Prayers go out to Cameron and his Family. Cameron brought Love, Laughter and Compassion with him everyday I was in his presence. His talent, immeasurable. His kindness and generosity, overflowing,” Ortega penned on Instagram. “It has been an indescribable honor and pleasure to know and work with him. I will see you again in all things loving and beautiful my friend. I will search the stars for your light. Rest In Peace Cam. You will always be My Forever Boy!”

Boyce portrayed Carlos, the son of Disney villain Cruella de Vil, in the “Descendants” franchise.

“From a young age, Cameron Boyce dreamed of sharing his extraordinary artistic talents with the world. As a young man, he was fueled by a strong desire to make a difference in peoples’ lives through his humanitarian work,” a spokesperson for Disney Channel told Page Six in a statement.

“He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend. We offer our deepest condolences to his family, castmates and colleagues and join his many millions of fans in grieving his untimely passing. He will be dearly missed.”

