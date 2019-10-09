Don't Miss
Actor in Philippines sets unofficial record by not blinking for over an hour

By Amanda Woods
October 8, 2019

Paolo Ballesteros

(NEW YORK POST) — It may have been a lighthearted game, but this guy had his eyes on the prize — literally.

An actor, comedian and TV host in the Philippines set an unofficial world record for not blinking for a whopping one hour, 17 minutes and three seconds during an on-air contest.

Paolo Ballesteros took part in the “No Blinking Challenge” on the TV show “Eat Bulaga!” over the weekend.

The show congratulated Ballesteros for the feat and tweeted the moment he finally caved, rubbing his red, watery eyes as he dropped to the ground.

He beat out his co-host Pauleen Luna by a landslide, Phil Star reported. Her still-impressive record was 30 minutes and 44 seconds.

Guinness World Records told the Star that there is no official record for the longest time spent without blinking.

But the website RecordSetter.com says a Julio Jaime from Colorado kept his eyes open without blinking for one hour, five minutes and 11 seconds in 2016.

