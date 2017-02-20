Activities for St. Lucia 38th Independence

PRESS RELEASE – Darren Sammy Cricket Ground
8:30am Military Parade
11:30am National Independence Rally
SPEKTAK STE LISI 10:00am – 10:00pm
- Food Fair
- Seafood Fiesta and Meat Fest
- Grand Exhibition
- Secret Band
- Dance Troupes
- Grand Display and stunts by My Motor X Riders from St. Lucia, St. Vincent & Barbados
- Comedy
- EvaLucian Band- with Arthur
- Michael Robinson
- Olivia Abraham
- Ricky T
- Ezra
- Pantime Steelband
- Ilah Man
- Mack 11
- Dennery Segment with Oompa, Mata & Migos, Cooyah Reckless Gang, Eh Care & Blackboy
- DJ HP
- Hersheys
- Bouncing Castles
- Face Painting
- Body Painting
- AND LOTS MORE
- ADMISSON IS TOTALLY FREE!! BRING THE ENTIRE FAMILY
Place
Would like to know where the activities are taking place.
