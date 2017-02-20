BOSL
COURTS
BOSL

Activities for St. Lucia 38th Independence

Press Release
February 20, 2017
A truly patriotic St. Lucian and his vehicle on Independence Day. * Photo submitted.

PRESS RELEASE – Darren Sammy Cricket Ground

8:30am Military Parade

11:30am National Independence Rally

SPEKTAK STE LISI 10:00am – 10:00pm

  • Food Fair
  • Seafood Fiesta and Meat Fest
    • Grand Exhibition
    • Secret Band
    • Dance Troupes
    • Grand Display and stunts by My Motor X Riders from St. Lucia, St. Vincent & Barbados
    • Comedy
    • EvaLucian Band- with Arthur
    • Michael Robinson
    • Olivia Abraham
    • Ricky T
    • Ezra
    • Pantime Steelband
    • Ilah Man
    • Mack 11
    • Dennery Segment with Oompa, Mata & Migos, Cooyah Reckless Gang, Eh Care & Blackboy
    • DJ HP
    • Hersheys
    • Bouncing Castles
    • Face Painting
    • Body Painting
    • AND LOTS MORE

 

  • ADMISSON IS TOTALLY FREE!!  BRING THE ENTIRE FAMILY

 

 

3 comments

  1. erwin
    February 20, 2017 at 12:15 PM

    Place

    (0)(2)
    Reply
  2. Brenda George
    February 20, 2017 at 9:07 AM

    Would like to know where the activities are taking place.

    (0)(6)
    Reply

