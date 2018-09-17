Activist says ‘Amber Guyger deliberately went to Botham Jean’s apartment in anger’ after previous noise complaint

(BET) — As more witnesses come forward with their recollection of what happened the night Botham Jean was murdered in his own home by Amber Guyger, activist Shaun King has presented his own theory of what happened.

According to King, the witness statements which alleged Guyger was banging or pounding on Jean’s door while shouting “let me in,” proves she was not only aware it was his apartment, but she intentionally confronted him.

“They heard knocking down the hallway followed by a woman’s voice that they believe to be officer Guyger saying, ‘Let me in. Let me in,’” Lee Merritt, an attorney for Jean’s family told reporters.

King believes her previous noise complaints and the long shift she worked are both reasons why she went to speak with Jean. King tweeted that he thinks Guyger was exhausted and frustrated when she went to tell Jean to turn his music down and ultimately wound up killing him.

PREVIOUS:

As the case against builds against Amber Guyger, the white cop who fatally shot Botham Jean in his own apartment, more details have surfaced and created even more questions about her statement.

First, the version of the events before the shooting have already been contradicted by two witnesses. While Guyger claims that she mistook Jean’s apartment for her own and thought he was an intruder when she saw the door was ajar, Lee Merritt, an attorney for Jean’s family, said two witnesses heard someone in the hallway knock on a door before the shooting.

One witness says they heard a woman say, “Let me in! Let me in!” before the gunshots, and one claims she heard a man’s voice yell out, “Oh, my God! Why did you do that?” after the shooting.

Additionally, several of Jean’s neighbors doubted Guyger’s claim that she mistook Jean’s apartment for her own because Jean had bright red doormat, while Guyger did not.

In an interview on CNN, Merritt argued that Jean’s door could not have been ajar, as fire doors in the apartment complex close automatically. Merritt also revealed that the same day as Jean’s killing, someone in Guyger’s unit made a noise complaint about Jean’s apartment. What’s more, it was not the first complaint.

In her statement to police, the 30-year-old claimed she had arrived outside Jean’s fourth floor apartment by accident when she mistakenly parked on the fourth floor of the parking lot instead of the third.

While that may have actually happened, photos obtained by DailyMail.com show that the apartment-door numbers are clearly visible and lit up with bright white neon panels outside the door.