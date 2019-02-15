‘Active shooter’ reported at industrial park in Illinois

(BBC) — Illinois police are responding to a shooting at an industrial park in Aurora, a suburb about 40 miles (65km) from Chicago.

An unknown number of people have been injured in the attack, according to unconfirmed reports.

The Aurora Daily Herald says that police officers and several civilians have been injured.

A nearby school has been placed on lockdown. The FBI say they are responding to assist local police.

Around 15:00CST (21:00GMT), the City of Aurora tweeted that the suspect had been apprehended, but that the area is still on lockdown.

Swat teams are at the scene and police are urging nearby residents and employees to stay away or shelter in place.

Several hospitals have been put on notice, and are ready to begin accepting patients, according to local broadcaster WGN-TV.

The shooting is thought to have happened at Henry Pratt, a manufacturing company that makes valves.

An employee at nearby Capitol Printing told ABC7 that they are currently hiding in a closet.

Witness John Probst, who works at the plant, told ABC7 that he saw the attacker, whom he recognised as a colleague.

Police in Aurora, Colorado – where a man opened fire in a crowded movie theatre in 2012 – quickly tweeted that the incident was not happening in Colorado.

The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms is responding to the shooting.

