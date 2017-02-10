BOSL
Active Hill residents begin funeral preparations for double homicide victims

February 10, 2017

16652819_316618728734813_32798112_nActive Hill residents are making preparations for the funeral of two residents, Sandrina Joseph and Jeffrey Arbella, who were found hacked to death in their home on February 1.

The brutal murder left the community in shock and fear with relief only coming after the arrest of Don Pierre Louis in connection with the double murder.

Residents who spoke to HTS News Force were relieved at the arrest and said that it released the tension in the community.

“We are happy now, we have good hours of sleeping now,” a resident told HTS.

The accused, Pierre Louis, is well known to the police and was arrested once before for an unnamed offense. He escaped arrest briefly in 2015 from the Bordelais Correctional Facility but was recaptured soon after.

Residents were fearful of Pierre Louis upon his release from prison and are now breathing a sigh of relief following his detention.

The funeral service for Sandrina Joseph and Jeffrey Arbella is set for February 15.

