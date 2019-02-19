Don't Miss
Have a news tip, story, videos/photos? Send us a message and add us on WhatsApp at 1-758-712-6700, or email us at [email protected]

Accused gang bosses can bid for contracts, Trinidad PM says

By KEVON FELMINE
February 19, 2019

 Share This On:

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share
0 Shares

Rowley

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) –Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley says if he acts un­fair­ly against in­di­vid­u­als who have not been con­vict­ed of crim­i­nal ac­tiv­i­ty he will be in breach of his oath of of­fice.

Speak­ing to re­porters in Moru­ga yes­ter­day, Row­ley said if such per­sons are en­gag­ing in crime the po­lice must take ac­tion.

“At the end of the day, those of us who hold the post that I hold, we do some­thing that none of you have to do in this coun­try, ex­cept for Bar, those on the Ju­di­cia­ry, is to swear the oath of of­fice: to act with­out fear or favour, with­out mal­ice or ill will,” Row­ley said.

“So if a per­son has a crim­i­nal record and I act against that per­son with ill will, I would be in breach of my oath of of­fice. But if the per­son is en­gag­ing in crim­i­nal con­duct, well that is a mat­ter for this (po­lice) of­fi­cer and his staff. He will fol­low the law and the po­lice will and must take ac­tion.”

Row­ley said while he does not know who gets or who does not get a gov­ern­ment con­tract, if there is im­pro­pri­ety the Gov­ern­ment can iden­ti­fy it and act on it.

The PM’s com­ment came in the wake of a Sun­day Guardian ar­ti­cle which high­light­ed re­port com­piled by Com­mis­sion­er of Po­lice Gary Grif­fith, while he was na­tion­al se­cu­ri­ty min­is­ter in the Peo­ple’s Part­ner­ship gov­ern­ment, which re­vealed crim­i­nal gang lead­ers were ben­e­fit­ing from state con­tracts. The 17-page re­port not­ed that the gang mem­bers, many of whom op­er­at­ed along the East-West Cor­ri­dor, were us­ing their in­flu­ence to ob­tain lu­cra­tive con­tracts from the Hous­ing De­vel­op­ment Cor­po­ra­tion, Un­em­ploy­ment Re­lief Pro­gramme, CEPEP and Life­S­port pro­gramme.

Some of the gang lead­ers iden­ti­fied in Grif­fith’s re­port were held dur­ing last week’s an­ti-gang op­er­a­tion. While the op­er­a­tion has been ap­plaud­ed, there has been pub­lic con­cern over the sus­pects’ quick re­lease from cus­tody. De­spite this, Row­ley said it does not mean that the po­lice’s process has not worked. He said the po­lice had to fol­low a pro­ce­dure, where­by they de­tain those sus­pect­ed of a crime for up to 48 hours.

“You can be ar­rest­ed for 48 hours and not be charged be­cause of the strength of the ev­i­dence. It does not mean that you did not do any­thing wrong, but the strength of the ev­i­dence to get you suc­cess­ful­ly pros­e­cut­ed might not be there… Un­der our laws, you can be ar­rest­ed on sus­pi­cion.

“But if it is on­ly sus­pi­cion that caused you to be ar­rest­ed, the po­lice has the au­thor­i­ty to keep you for 48 hours or go to the court and ask for an ex­ten­sion. Your lawyer will come and ar­gue against it. Be­cause you have been ar­rest­ed and you have been re­leased, it does not mean that the process has not worked.”

Row­ley al­so com­mend­ed Grif­fith, say­ing he was a hard-work­ing com­mis­sion­er who was fac­ing the re­al­i­ty of T&T’s sit­u­a­tion. He said the morale of the po­lice ser­vice was strength­en­ing and polic­ing was be­com­ing more suc­cess­ful.

No PNM ties to crim­i­nals

On Sun­day, Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Mooni­lal said the lu­cra­tive con­tracts be­ing giv­en to gang lead­ers was un­der­min­ing the po­lice’s war against gangs. He called on Row­ley to ter­mi­nate con­tracts with gang lead­ers and take ac­tion against any min­is­ter who gave such con­tracts. He said Row­ley con­tin­ued to har­bour se­nior gov­ern­ment min­is­ters with known links to peo­ple be­fore the courts and oth­er al­leg­ed gang lead­ers.

Asked about Mooni­lal’s claim yes­ter­day, a vis­i­bly up­set Row­ley said if he is giv­en ev­i­dence that shows any of his min­is­ters hav­ing close ties with any gang leader he will take ac­tion.

When asked about the “close ties” be­tween Min­is­ter of Pub­lic Ad­min­is­tra­tion Mar­lene Mc­Don­ald and Sea Lots res­i­dent Cedric “Burkie” Burke, who was ar­rest­ed dur­ing last week’s an­ti-gang op­er­a­tion, Row­ley said he did not know what “close ties” meant. He said he knew Mc­Don­ald was the MP for the com­mu­ni­ty where Burke re­sides. He al­so said there were peo­ple in his Diego Mar­tin West con­stituen­cy who were of “great in­ter­est to the po­lice.” He clar­i­fied that Mc­Don­ald was not pre­vi­ous­ly dis­missed from his Cab­i­net for hav­ing close ties with a gang leader, but for be­ing ac­com­pa­nied by Burke dur­ing a swear­ing-in func­tion at Pres­i­dent’s House.

The PM said the me­dia was la­belling all politi­cians as the same when the truth was that the Peo­ple’s Na­tion­al Move­ment had a dif­fer­ent track record to the Unit­ed Na­tion­al Con­gress. He said MPs have all kinds of peo­ple with­in their con­stituen­cies, in­clud­ing crim­i­nals. But when a par­ty choos­es those peo­ple through a screen­ing process and put them as can­di­dates for gov­ern­ment, there was some­thing wrong. He said the records would show that kind of se­lec­tion was not the PNM way.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.