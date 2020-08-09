Accused child rapist arrested

By MERRICK ANDREWS

(St. Lucia News Online) — A video clip showing a man accused of attempting to rape a five-year-old girl in the city of Castries has gone viral on social media.

The incident occurred on Friday, August 7 in the Bois Patat/Morne Du Don area, according to residents and media reports.

The 28-second video shows the accused man sitting on the ground with his hands and feet bound. Two armed officers wearing military fatigues are seen in the video.

He was reportedly beaten before he was handed over to the police.

In the video, a female is overheard saying “he had a knife, look it”.

According to residents, the man claimed he was playing with the child.

The residents, however, rubbished those claims, saying he was in the process of abducting the child who screamed and fight to be released.