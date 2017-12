At least one person sustained injuries in a motor vehicle accident in the city of Castries on Saturday, Dec. 23, according to law enforcement officials.

Clifton Victor, 34, of Bexon complained of pain in his left arm and leg after two vehicles – a Honda Fit and a BMW – collided on Brazil Street around 2 a.m.

Victor was reportedly transported to Victoria Hospital by ambulance in stable condition.

It was not immediately clear which vehicle was in when the accident occurred.