Accident on Bexon (photos)

By SNO Staff
March 16, 2017

Traffic along the Bexon Highway has slowed due to a minor accident before noon.

An eyewitness told St. Lucia News Online that a flat bed truck carrying a tractor got entangled in utility wires, which caused the pole to break.

The truck belongs to Rayneau Construction.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

 

2 comments

  1. Anonymous
    March 16, 2017 at 3:29 PM

    Minor accident? go tell that to Lucelec and those other companies which have wires running on these poles also the affected customers and then tell me what is minor about this acciden. true no injuries were reported but how do you determine it was a minor accident?t

    • Odd
      March 16, 2017 at 4:52 PM

      No other vehicles were involved... No injuries..minor accident...its unfortunate...for the powerless customers..

