Accident in Ravine Poisson leaves man with serious injuries

(SNO) — A man sustained serious injuries as a result of a motor vehicle accident in Ravine Poisson on Easter Monday, according to emergency officials.

The victim, Albert Francis, was was the sole occupant of a sports utility vehicle (SUV) which overturned.

He was thrown from the vehicle, officials said.

The St. Lucia Fire Service received the call at 11:14 p.m.

When emergency personnel arrived on the scene, they reportedly found Francis outside the vehicle in an unconscious state.

He suffered trauma to the head and was transported to Victoria Hospital via ambulance with serious injuries.

Officials said apparently Francis lost control of the SUV which overturned, sending him through the windscreen.

According to reports, he may lose an eye from the head injury sustained in the accident, officials said.

No other vehicle was involved in the accident.

This incident came after a fatal accident, on Sunday afternoon, near the Victory Pentecostal Church, Old St Jude Highway in Vieux Fort.

The deceased, Sylvanus Boriel from Vieux Fort, who was in his 40s, was reportedly the driver of a Toyota Tacoma motor vehicle that ran off the road and crashed into a tree, shortly after 5 p.m.

The passenger, also a male individual, was hospitalised, but his medical condition is not yet known.

Tributes for Boriel, a husband and father, have been pouring out on Facebook, with many expressing shock at his passing.

