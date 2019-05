Share This On:

Seven persons sustained injuries in a three-vehicle smash-up in the vicinity of the Desruisseaux junction, quarter of Micoud on Thursday morning, May 23, according to police and emergency officials.

The accident, which involved a Suzuki Swift motor car, Honda CRV and a pickup van, occurred minutes before 9 a.m., officials said.

The seven victims were transported by ambulance to St. Jude Hospital, all in stable condition.

No additional details were immediately available.

