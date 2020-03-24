AA suspends all flights from NY, Dallas and Miami to St Kitts after crew informed they would be quarantined for 14 days

(PRESS RELEASE) — A sudden decision by the Government of St Kitts and Nevis to quarantine an American Airlines (AA) flight crew which arrived from Miami on Sunday afternoon, March 22, has resulted in the immediate suspension of all AA flights to St Kitts’ Robert L Bradshaw International Airport from Miami, New York and Dallas, Texas until further notice.

AA’s last flight operated today, Monday, March 23, when AA flight 138 arrived from Miami with 33 passengers and departed at 4:16 p.m with 166 persons.

On Sunday, March 22, when the AA flight arrived from Miami, government officials at the airport informed the pilots and flight attendants that they would have to be quarantined for 14 days in their hotel rooms.

Two U.S. citizens who were on the incoming Sunday flight refused to be quarantined and instead return to Miami on the same flight they came on.

American Airlines immediately cancelled its overnight Miami-St Kitts-Miami flight which would have overnighted Sunday and return early Monday morning.

Impeccable sources have confirmed that American Airlines officials were not notified that the pilot and flight crew would be quarantined.

On March 19, after American Airlines had announced its worldwide reduction in flights after the coronavirus pandemic, the St Kitts Tourism Authority had announced that there were no changes to the SKB-MIA (Miami) daily flight AA 318; that the SKB-MIA (Miami) flights AA 1236 (late night) and AA 1266 (early morning) would be suspended from March 26t to June 4, 2020; that the SKB-JFK (New York) flight AA 2210 (Wednesday only) would be suspended from March 26 to June 4, 2020 and that the SKB-JFK flight AA 2210, which operated on Saturday, would not be affected.

The St Kitts Tourism Authority also indicated in its March 19 news release that the SKB-DFW (Dallas) Flight AA 2690 Nonstop (Saturday Only) would have been suspended from May 23 to August 3, 2020.

Sunday’s incident has resulted in the cancellation of all AA flights into St Kitts’ Bradshaw Airport.

