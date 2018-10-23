Don't Miss
AA goes cashless in Barbados

By Barbados Nation
October 23, 2018

(BARBADOS NATION) – American Airlines has announced that effective October 22, the airline will be going cashless at Grantley Adams International Airport (BGI).

Passengers will be required to use a credit or debit card to make any transactions at the airport, including purchasing tickets and paying for checked baggage.

“American has transitioned to a cashless airport environment at many locations around the world, allowing our team members to assist our customers in a faster and more efficient manner,” said Jennifer Carter, American’s general manager for Barbados.

“Cashless transactions reduce the complexity of work for our agents who will no longer have to worry about finding exact change or closing out a cash drawer at the end of the day. This is positive news for our customers and for our team members at the airport.”

American currently offers nonstop service to Barbados from its hub at Miami International Airport (MIA) operating two daily flights.

