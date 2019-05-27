Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp for headlines +1758 712 6700!

A UK college’s first female black master is Barbadian

By BBC
May 27, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
+1
0 Shares

Sonita Alleyne

(BBC) – The first black woman has been appointed to lead an Oxbridge college.

Sonita Alleyne, 51, who has been elected as the next master of Jesus College, Cambridge, will also be its first female appointee and will take up the role from October.

Businesswoman and entrepreneur Alleyne said it was “an honour to be elected to lead Jesus College”.

“I left Cambridge 30 years ago, but it never left me. I am delighted to be returning,” she said.

Brought up in East London, Alleyne studied for her undergraduate degree in philosophy at Fitzwilliam College, Cambridge.

‘Thrilled’ by appointment

A career in radio followed, including founding production company Somethin’ Else, which she led as chief executive from 1991 until 2009.

She is a former BBC trustee who championed diversity and inclusivity.

Professor Mary Laven, of the college’s search committee, said they were “thrilled” by Alleyne’s appointment.

“She brings to the college a wealth of experience and an enduring commitment to helping young people fulfil their potential,” she said.

Alleyne was also previously appointed to the board of the London Legacy Development Corporation in 2012, as part of the drive to promote and deliver regeneration in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and surrounding areas.

She is also fellow of both the Royal Society of the Arts and the Radio Academy and was awarded an OBE for services to broadcasting in 2004.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
+1
0 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.