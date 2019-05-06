A Trini is Saint Lucia’s new football coach

A Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) national is Saint Lucia’s new football coach.

Jamal Shabazz has reportedly signed a two-year contract with the Saint Lu­cia Foot­ball As­so­ci­a­tion (SLFA), replacing Fran­cis “Panko” Mc Don­ald, a former national footballer.

McDonald, who in 2018 managed former club Northern United All Stars, was appointed to manage Saint Lucia in October 2018.

Meanwhile, Shabazz, a former national coach in Guyana and T&T, is reportedly preparing to get his feet wet with the Saint Lucia national team this week.

“It’s a new project with the Saint Lu­cia peo­ple and cer­tain­ly some­thing I look for­ward to,” Shabazz is quoted as saying by the T&T Guardian.

“As a de­vout Mus­lim this new op­por­tu­ni­ty is even more sig­nif­i­cant for me as it comes dur­ing the holy month of Ra­madan,” he added.

In making the announcement, SLFA Pres­i­dent Lyn­don Coop­er said Shabazz brings valuable experience to the Saint Lucia team.

Shabazz is also expected to bring good technical expertise to the Saint Lucia women’s teams having coached T&T’s experienced national women’s teams, according to officials.

