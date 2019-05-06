A Trini is Saint Lucia’s new football coach

Share This On:
A Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) national is Saint Lucia’s new football coach.
Jamal Shabazz has reportedly signed a two-year contract with the Saint Lucia Football Association (SLFA), replacing Francis “Panko” Mc Donald, a former national footballer.
McDonald, who in 2018 managed former club Northern United All Stars, was appointed to manage Saint Lucia in October 2018.
Meanwhile, Shabazz, a former national coach in Guyana and T&T, is reportedly preparing to get his feet wet with the Saint Lucia national team this week.
“It’s a new project with the Saint Lucia people and certainly something I look forward to,” Shabazz is quoted as saying by the T&T Guardian.
“As a devout Muslim this new opportunity is even more significant for me as it comes during the holy month of Ramadan,” he added.
In making the announcement, SLFA President Lyndon Cooper said Shabazz brings valuable experience to the Saint Lucia team.
Shabazz is also expected to bring good technical expertise to the Saint Lucia women’s teams having coached T&T’s experienced national women’s teams, according to officials.