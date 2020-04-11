A stimulus package? PM Chastanet says he hasn’t delivered one as yet

(St. Lucia News Online) — Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has said the relief package which he presented earlier this week was not an economic stimulus but a social stabilization plan.

He said the government is “already working” on an economic stimulus.

On Wednesday, April 8, the prime minister delivered an address to the nation which he dubbed the first phase of a ‘Social Stabilization Programme’ — Saint Lucia’s response to COVID-19.

In the address, the prime minister announced a number of plans to assist persons who have completely lost their income or jobs due to COVID-19, in addition to the elderly, persons on the poverty list and persons waiting to be on the poverty list.

“The government is already working on economic stimulus and it is my intention … to commence dialogue with the private sector and the opposition to update them on proposed measures and to engage them on how we can solve the issues we face,” he said.

Labour Minister Stephenson King is spearheading a team that has been meeting with the unions on how they can work together to “stabilize” the current situation, Chastanet said.

“Once we have a better understanding of the state of the local, regional and global economy, we will agree on a plan and start implementation,” he said.