A record-making weekend in the Digicel SPLT20 Tournament

Share This On:

Pin +1 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — Five (5) games played over the weekend seeing Two (2) wins for the Choiseul Craftmasters and single wins for Gros Islet Knights, Avatar City Blasters and the defending Champions South Castries Lions.

In the first encounter on Friday night the Choiseul Craftmasters got off the mark by defeating Soufriere Stumpers by 9 Wickets.

Batting first Soufriere Stumpers managed 140 for 6 in the 20 overs with Keither Prospere top scoring with 35 and a 34 run contribution from Tennesy Hippolyte who retired hurt. Pick of the bowlers for Choiseul Craftmasters was Clem St. Rose with a firing 2 for 16 in his 4 overs.

The Choiseul Craftmasters needing 141 for victory, made light work to get to the total scoring 146/1 which included 124 run partnership between Christian Charlery 43 not out and a man of the match performance from Jason Simon scoring 75 runs. Bowling for Soufriere Stumpers Wayne Prospere was the only bowler to offer any resistance with 1 for 20.

On the Saturday’s double header, the first game saw the defending champions South Castries Lions defeating the Mon Repos Credit Union Mon Repos Pioneers by 110 runs. South Castries Lions posted defendable 228/6 in the 20 overs. Openers Andre Fletcher (67) and Johnson Charles (41) scored a quick fire 53 within 4 overs before Johnson Charles went out bowled by Jamal Lesmond (2-18) who was the pick of the bowlers for Mon Repos Pioneers. The innings closed with a man of the match performance from Cornilus Calender exciting the crowd with power hitting scoring 41 runs of 16 deliveries which included 3 fours and 4 maximums.

Mon Repos Pioneers in reply were only able to amass 118 all out in 16.2 overs. Main contributors with the bat, Kernan Henry 20 and captain Craig Emmanuel 16. The Pick of the bowlers for South Castries Lions was Keygan Arnold 3-23.

In the second match of the night Gros Islet Knights (209/4) batting first got the better of the hosts Vieux Fort North Raiders (171/9) in the encounter winning by 38 runs. In Gros Islet Knights innings, West Indies under 19 player and Captain of the Gros Islet Knights scored a well played 74 of 46 deliveries before being bowled by Al Prince (2-25) captain of the Raiders being the pick of the bowlers.

With Vieux Fort North Raiders turn at the crease. We saw the highest SPLT20 individual best in the runs tally from the heavy hitting opener Julian Sylvester (99)falling 1 short of his century which included 11 maximums to close Saturday’s encounter.

This record was short lived as the next day’s game saw the 2018 finalist Avatar City Blasters (197/10) giving the Club Whispers Soufriere Stumpers (162/8) their second defeat of the season. For Avatar City Blasters a record making performance of 100 (the first century in the tournament’s history) from opening batsman Gaspard Prospere coming in 42 balls. Wayne Prospere (3-18) was again the pick of the bowlers for the Soufriere Stumpers. In soufriere’s attempt at the wicket a late batting performance from Quint Mesmain (64) was not enough to bring Soufriere Stumpers over the line.

Alleyne Prospere was the pick of the bowlers for the Avatar City Blasters with (3-18) in his allotted 4 overs.

In the final matchup the century making SPLT20 record in the previous game was under threat to be broken within the ranks of the Mabouya Valley Renegades (157/6) who didn’t get to muster enough runs in the tally to defend their rivals Choiseul Credit Union Choiseul Craftmasters (161/5). The keenly contested game saw opening batsman Denzel James from the Mabouya Renegades camp scoring 99 one short of his century and possibly breaking the highest individual batting record made earlier in the day. He was out caught on the boundary heaving one straight to long off at the boundary rope. Audy Alexander was the pick of the bowlers for the Choiseul Craftmasters taking 3-30 and was adjudged man of the match.

In Choiseul’s innings at the crease, the Craftmasters had contributions from Jason Simon (36) and Vince Smith (30 not out) to hold their nerves in the end and win the encounter comfortably with 5 wickets to spare.

The action now moves to Gros Islet at the Gros Islet Playing Field on Tuesday and Wednesday from 7pm where in the Tuesday encounter where Avatar City Blaster will come up against the Mabouya Valley Renegades and on Wednesday the match of the defending champions South Castries Lions taking on the Gros Islet Knights. We expect fixtures with even more Nagico Maximums and Lucelec Power Boundaries in the Digicel SPLT2019 tournament powered by The Ministry of Sports. So far the tournament has recorded 92 Sixes and 129 Fours in only 5 Matches.

For all the latest news, fixtures and results from the games follow via www.splt20.net.

( 0 ) ( 0 )