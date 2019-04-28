Don't Miss
Grandmother with Alzheimer’s climbs out of high-rise in China

By New York Post
April 28, 2019

(NEW YORK POST) — A grandmother with Alzheimer’s disease made a daring escape from a high-rise apartment in China that her family had locked her inside — by climbing 10 stories down the side of the building, according to reports Friday.

A breathtaking video shows the gutsy granny, who is in her 80s, using a ventilation shaft as a makeshift ladder to flee from her 14th-floor home in the city of Chengdu on Thursday, according to Cover News.

But residents on the fourth floor spotted the geriatric Spider-woman clinging to the side of the structure, opened a window and pulled her in to safety around 10 a.m., the local outlet reported.

The elderly woman was hauling a red tote bag as she tried to make the getaway, according to a resident of the building, who told Red Star News she suffered from the memory-damaging disease.

Firefighters rushed to the scene but she had already been rescued before they arrived, according to a translation of the events by the Daily Mail.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the woman was injured.

