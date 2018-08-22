A flood warning issued for Barbados

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(BARBADOS TODAY) – Barbados is now under a flood warning until 10 a.m. tomorrow.

At 3 p.m., the Barbados Meteorological Services issued the bulletin advising that a low to mid-level shear-line feature has been producing some pockets of moderate to heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms across the island over the past few hours.

The Met Office said some sections of the island have already recorded rainfall accumulations of 1-2 inches and it predicted that there could be similar levels of rainfall between tonight and tomorrow.

The forecasters have advised residents in flood-prone areas to remain on alert and to take all necessary precautions.