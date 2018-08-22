Don't Miss
St. Lucia News Online, the #1 online newspaper in Saint Lucia, connect with over 400,000 unique visitors

A flood warning issued for Barbados

By Barbados Today
August 22, 2018
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share
0 Shares

(BARBADOS TODAY) – Barbados is now under a flood warning until 10 a.m. tomorrow.

At 3 p.m., the Barbados Meteorological Services issued the bulletin advising that a low to mid-level shear-line feature has been producing some pockets of moderate to heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms across the island over the past few hours.

The Met Office said some sections of the island have already recorded rainfall accumulations of 1-2 inches and it predicted that there could be similar levels of rainfall between tonight and tomorrow.

The forecasters have advised residents in flood-prone areas to remain on alert and to take all necessary precautions.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.