A CLARION CALL TO SOCIETY: Love enough to take action against suicide

(PRESS RELEASE) – The topic of suicide has again spiked much dialogue over the last few weeks following a spate of three suicides in Saint Lucia within a two-week span.

Over the last few years, Saint Lucia has seen an alarming escalation of this dreadful malaise, drawing an outcry from society once again. The passing of a very young victim this time, a 16 year old student, and two gentlemen, all in the prime of their lives, has raised even more alarm and seeking of answers.

To this end, a vigil is being called as a show of solidarity with all families of victims and with people who are presently going through distressing situations; and to rally the nation as a whole into taking more serious steps towards creating a shift in this malaise which impacts us all.

The vigil will take place on Monday, October 9th with a procession starting at the Castries Market steps at 5:00 PM and culminating at the Serenity Park, where a special programme of love, comfort, upliftment and education will be conducted. The organizers are calling the public to a massive show of unity, sending a powerful, comforting message that many of us do care. It is also a time for us to come together and obtain information on how each individual can help make a difference.

Mrs Diane Felicien, Lead Organizer says, “Firstly, we are especially targeting those who are going through their own trials, those who are in despair and feel that there is perhaps no hope for them. This evening of encouragement is being organized especially for you – women and youth, and especially our men – to let you know we do care and want to help. Systems will be in place take your information confidentially to provide follow-up support. Counsellors will be on hand for those who need help on site.”

We are also targeting families/friends/colleagues of past victims of suicide or of attempted suicide, to let them know that we are also conscious of them in the midst of this. Everyone knows someone who is hurting and often we feel helpless and unsure as to how to assist, particularly when it is a very complicated situation. Unfortunately, so many are left in a daze to pick up the pieces after a suicide has occurred and it is too late.

This vigil will bring together some experienced persons in the fields of counselling and psychology, to provide useful information to us as a society as to the causes, warning signs, and how best to approach those situations when we become aware of them. Also joining us will be several community organizations who are already standing with us in this cause.

A clarion call is going out to all organizations, including the Chamber of Commerce, Hotel and Tourism Association, churches, schools, youth and sports clubs, mothers and fathers groups and so on, to mobilize their members to participate. Make your voices heard, make your presence felt. By showing up, you make a statement that this cause is critical enough to warrant a demonstrable response.

The vigil will only be one element of an integrated approach that we are putting together to keeping the dialogue going about this crippling malaise, with a view to making a real dent in averting this trend.

According to Mrs Felicien, “too often we commence discussion on those issues and in a matter of two weeks the discussion dissipates and society moves on…until the next incident. As a society we must take real steps to see change. Each one must win one, and together all of our efforts will make a difference. Suicide respects neither age nor creed. Someone, anyone, must take a step, and this is just a start. Nakyshka’s family is assisting our efforts as they too want to help get the message out. We hope that those who care will take it from there back to their households, organizations and communities and take action within their respective spheres of influence. Let us love not in word only but indeed and in truth. Regardless of the angle which you are coming from as it relates to this issue, let us [each] arise and conquer!”