$9M in cocaine found on St Marteen-bound container; police hunt Trinidad ‘exporter’

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — Police are currently hunting for an Arima businessman who is the registered exporter of a container found with some $9 million worth in cocaine hidden inside.
In a release yesterday the T&T Police Service confirmed that 24 pounds of cocaine bound for St Marteen were seized at the Port of Point Lisas last Tuesday.
According to reports, around 9 pm last Tuesday, Customs officers were scanning a container at the Export Division of the port when they picked up something suspicious. The container, which was transported from Maturita, Arima, was taken to the examination station where Customs officers noticed what appeared to be cocaine hidden inside the container, which was loaded with foodstuff.
Police and other officials were called in and confirmed it was cocaine.
Investigating officers said the container was addressed to an Indian businessman in St Marteen. However, the container was sent to its final destination by the Arima businessman. It is suspected that the businessman is the same person who was set to receive a container filled with marijuana from Jamaica last year. He later denied it was him and claimed no knowledge of the illicit drugs. Investigations are continuing.
3 arrested in police exercise
In an unrelated incident, an anti-crime exercise conducted in the North Eastern Division (NED) resulted in three people being arrested for possession of marijuana, seizure of two guns, a quantity of ammunition and camouflage clothing.
The exercise was spearheaded by Snr Supt Inraj Balram, ASP Ramesar, Insp Baird, supervised by Cpl Lavia and conducted between 1 pm and 11 pm on Friday in the San Juan district.
Acting on information, officers went to Kanhai Street, Aranguez, where they stopped and search a vehicle with two men which resulted in 77 grammes of marijuana being found and seized. The men were arrested and charged in connection and are expected to appear before a magistrate tomorrow. The officers then proceeded to the El Socorro home of a known offender where they executed a search warrant and discovered 15 grammes of marijuana. The suspect was arrested in connection with the find. He too is expected to appear in court tomorrow.
Also based on information received, officers went to Newalloville Road Extension, San Juan, where a search of an abandoned building was conducted and two revolvers with six rounds of .38 ammunition, one camouflage jacket and one camouflage pants were found.