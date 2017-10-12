Baycourt Inn, a new bed and breakfast, located in Rodney Bay, next to Baywalk Mall, October special, USD$50.00 PER NIGHT, DOUBLE OCCOUPANCY. Email [email protected], visit our website www.baycourtinn.com

92-year-old La Clery woman assaulted

By SNO Staff
October 12, 2017
A 92-year-old woman is in stable condition after she was assaulted when her home in La Clery was invaded on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 11, according to law enforcement officials.

The victim has been identified as Marie Lynch. Emergency services were contacted at 4:33 p.m.

During the attempted burglary, Lynch was hit about the head and sustained a laceration above her left eye.

She was transported by ambulance to Victoria Hospital in stable condition.

The authorities have not released additional information about the case.

5 comments

  1. Anonymous
    October 12, 2017 at 11:36 AM

    No respect!! Shame shame

  2. Chb
    October 12, 2017 at 11:16 AM

    Burn some candles on their head

  3. Anonymous
    October 12, 2017 at 11:10 AM

    t'hese fellers modee

  4. Anonymous
    October 12, 2017 at 11:03 AM

    I will kill anyone that comes into my home without permission, and even going as far as attacking me. Even after the person escapes I will still kill them when I see them. I think that is the best way to look at things.

  5. sharon terrell
    October 12, 2017 at 10:50 AM

    A 92 year old woman these demons have no mercy they infested with evil demons,they couldn't care 1 clat who old or young,they want what they want by any means necessary.We in jeopardy with these menace to society,and i would think that national security woul be a main priority especially our economy is based on tourist and tourism.A 92 year old woman getting assaulted these sons of satan must not have mother's and grandmother's,you'll 'wount get smart you'll like it so,i say no more am tired.

