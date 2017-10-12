92-year-old La Clery woman assaulted

A 92-year-old woman is in stable condition after she was assaulted when her home in La Clery was invaded on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 11, according to law enforcement officials.

The victim has been identified as Marie Lynch. Emergency services were contacted at 4:33 p.m.

During the attempted burglary, Lynch was hit about the head and sustained a laceration above her left eye.

She was transported by ambulance to Victoria Hospital in stable condition.

The authorities have not released additional information about the case.