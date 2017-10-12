92-year-old La Clery woman assaulted

A 92-year-old woman is in stable condition after she was assaulted when her home in La Clery was invaded on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 11, according to law enforcement officials.
The victim has been identified as Marie Lynch. Emergency services were contacted at 4:33 p.m.
During the attempted burglary, Lynch was hit about the head and sustained a laceration above her left eye.
She was transported by ambulance to Victoria Hospital in stable condition.
The authorities have not released additional information about the case.
No respect!! Shame shame
Burn some candles on their head
t'hese fellers modee
I will kill anyone that comes into my home without permission, and even going as far as attacking me. Even after the person escapes I will still kill them when I see them. I think that is the best way to look at things.
A 92 year old woman these demons have no mercy they infested with evil demons,they couldn't care 1 clat who old or young,they want what they want by any means necessary.We in jeopardy with these menace to society,and i would think that national security woul be a main priority especially our economy is based on tourist and tourism.A 92 year old woman getting assaulted these sons of satan must not have mother's and grandmother's,you'll 'wount get smart you'll like it so,i say no more am tired.