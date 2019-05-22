91 Venezuelan migrants stopped on Trinidad’s south coast

Share This On:

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — At least 91 Venezuelan migrants were found in Santa Flora on Wednesday afternoon.

They had arrived via boats that came ashore along the south coast and were camping out bear Beach Road when officers of the Santa Flora CID and Emergency Response Unit found them.

Footage posted on social media showed the arrivals, mainly men, lined up along the beach under the watchful eyes of police officers.

At least 20 and 11 children were among the group.

They were detained by officers and Immigration officials were called to check whether or they were carrying valid travel documentation.

There has been an influx of Venezuelans into Trinidad since Minister of National Security Stuart Young urged them to register for an amnesty, where they will be given ID cards and allowed to work for one year.

The registration process will be held between May 31 to June 14.

Last month, a vessel loaded with 38 passengers overturned east of the uninhabited Los Patos Island, near Dragon’s Mouth.

Nine persons were pulled from the water alive. The body of a 16-year-old girl was recovered the following day.

A second Venezuelan migrant boat, travelling from Guiria to Trinidad, was reported missing at the weekend.

It is reported to have overturned near Dragon’s Mouth, the same location as where the first vessel went down last month.

