90,000 USB charging cables recalled

By Chris Morris
May 30, 2019

(FORTUNE) — Target is warning customers not to use its “heyday” charging cable to power up their Apple device.

The retailer, in conjunction with the Consumer Product Safety Commission, has recalled 90,000 of the cables after receiving reports of them smoking, sparking or igniting fires when plugged in. Two consumers have burned their fingers on the cables.

The three-foot cables, which charge devices with the lightning connector, were sold between June 2018 and January 2019 for about $15 each. They came in blue, green and purple and the model number 080 08 8261 is printed on the side of the product’s packaging.

They were sold in Target stores nationwide.

Customers who purchased the recalled product should return it to a Target location for a full refund or contact the retail giant at 800-440-0680.

The recall comes just over a month after Target recalled nearly half a million wooden toy vehicles after learning they present a choking hazard.

